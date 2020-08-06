Nigeria: U.S.-Based Music Icon, Derrick Ashong Launches Take Back the Mic to Promote African Talents

6 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Global- Founder and CEO of AMP Global Technologies, Derrick N. Ashong has built a platform that gives the power back to the people, through a digital "ecosystem" that allows content creators to own their own narrative and build direct connections with fans all over the world.

Constantly breaking barriers and redefining his own paradigm, Derrick founded AMP Global and developed a platform called Take Back The Mic (TBTM).

TBTM allows consumers, who are the actual curators of culture, to determine what's "Hot" by measuring and rewarding their engagement with content from up-and-coming artists -something no other platform does today. This October, Derrick Ashong's TBTM will launch The Mic: Africa - a multi-platform TV series that connects African music, arts and culture with fans of the diaspora worldwide.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Derrick grew up around the world, excelled academically, and went on to attend Harvard University. Flourishing there as an intellectual and an artist, Derrick would go on to become an Emmy- nominated TV host and producer, a Hollywood actor, and a Billboard-recognized Hip Hop songwriter.

He has proven to be a maverick in producing multi-platform interactive content for global audiences. As descendants of the African continent stand up worldwide to take back the mic, The Mic: Africa will spark a movement that influences the cultural trajectory of the world.

The campaign for competing artists has begun, with over 1000 registering so far. This will no doubt bring some of the best talents in Africa to the World space. Interested artist are expected to visit takebackthemic.com for enquiry and registration.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

