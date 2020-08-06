Nigeria: Zamfara Visit - Shinkafi Emir Accepts 5 Council Members' Resignation Over Fani-Kayode's Chieftaincy Title

Shinkafi Emirate Council has accepted the resignation of the five members who relinquished their chieftaincy titles over the appointment of a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, as Sadaukin Shinkafi. This was made known to Daily Trust by Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, Sarkin Sudan Shinkafi.

The conferment of Sadaukin Shinkafi title on Fani-Kayode by the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Isah Makwashe, has elicited a barrage of criticisms from different quarters within and outside the state. Those who resigned as members of the emirate council are Sardaunan Shinkafi, Alhaji Bilyaminu Shinkafi; Iyar Shinkafi, Hajiya Hadiza Abdulaziz Yari; Uban Marayun Shinkafi, Dr Tijjani Salihu Shinkafi; Dan Majen Shinkafi, Alhaji Umar Bala Ajiya, and Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi, Dr Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi.

The Sarkin Sudan Shinkafi said the "Emir of Shinkafi had appointed their replacement and dismissed insinuations that the emir was compelled to appoint Femi Fani-Kayode as Sardaunan Shinkafi by the powers that be. "It is the decision of the emirate council to appoint whoever it wishes."

"Therefore the appointment of Fani-Kayode as Sadaukin Shinkafi has nothing to do with anyone. The emirate has since moved on," he said.

He said Aliyu Jibril Guraguri was appointed as Sardaunan Shinkafi, Umar Abdullahi as Dan Majen Shinkafi, Bello Hassan Shinkafi as Uban Marayun Shinkafi, and Dr. Usman Muhammad as Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi. He added that the emir also made 15 new appointments with some members of the Shinkafi royal family given different titles as follows: Sulaiman Mani as Sallamar Shinkafi, Rabi'u Dahiru as Barayan Shinkafi, Bello Umar as Bunun Shinkafi, Dr. Ibrahim Jibril Hanu as Wakilin Lafiyar Shinkafi, and Dr. Ibrahim Hassan as Tudun Shinkafi.

