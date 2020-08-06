Namibia: NPL Launches 'New Dawn'

THE Namibia Premier League today announced it has submitted a membership application with the Namibia Sports Commission after establishing "a professional league independent from any Namibia Football Association structures".

The 'new' NPL is registered with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) as an association not for gain and was established in response to losing its NFA membership.

It is unclear whether the NPL has reached out to Cosafa, Caf or Fifa for recognition, but it has applied for membership as a second national football body with the sports commission.

"There can only be one national mother body for any specific code in the country. We know that the custodian of football in the country is NFA," NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya told The Namibian Sport.

"We have received the NPL's file. We are having separate consultative meetings with both parties to help find solutions to the issue."

The NPL intends "to promote, administer, control, govern and regulate all professional football in Namibia in accordance with the prescripts of Fifa, Caf, NPL and NSC within the constraints of Namibian Constitution, Laws and its Operational Manual and any other business which may seem directly or indirectly conducive to the business".

Furthermore, its legal structure consists of two tiers comprising a maximum of twelve unspecified teams each, respectively known as premier division and national first division managed through a Congress of 25 members.

Until today's announcement, the NPL was comprised of 16 top flight clubs, with the three first division streams made up of 12 clubs each.

Under the new structure, the 25th member is a players' representative.

"All 25 members of congress have equal vote and form the Board of Governors required to meet at least quarterly. The NPL fiduciary duties will fall under an executive committee of seven persons, four elected by the Premier Division, two by the National First Division and one by the players," NPL chief executive officer Harald Fuelle said in a statement.

"The benefits of professionalising, amongst others, is employment creation of more than 650 people and formation of a legally and ethically managed company. The NPL envisages to conclude a collective bargaining agreement with the players representative to ensure compliance with Labour Laws, Fifa Statutes and enhance living standards," Fuelle said.