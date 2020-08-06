Uganda: UPDF Impersonator Threatens to Kill Residents, Arrested

6 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Cissy Makumbi

Skitgum — A man who has been masquerading as a soldier and threatening to kill people in Kitgum town, has been arrested.

Brian Omara, 25, is a resident of New Corner Village Labwor, in Abim District.

It's alleged that the Omara stole a uniform, a UPDF Identity Card, a Wazakendo Sacco Card and

Shs 800,000, from Pte Godfrey Onyang, in November last year.

Pte Onyang is attached to the 409 Brigade in Arua District.

"Pte Onyango was on pass leave in Lira town heading to Oyam District, his home area. He was attacked by a gang that stole his belongings," Lt Hassan Kato, the Fifth Division spokesman said on Wednesday.

Omara has been detained at Kitgum Central Police Station as investigations go on.

"The suspect confessed to be among a gang of thieves who have been terrorising people in Lira and Kitgum districts," Lt Kato said.

