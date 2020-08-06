Uganda: Dr Besigye Mourns Death of Gen Kayihura's Mother

6 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Dr Kizza Besigye, the former leader of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change, has mourned the death of the mother of Gen Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police.

Catherine Mukarwamo died on Thursday night in Fort Portal town, Kabarole District, where she has been undergoing treatment, a relative said.

"Loss of a mum at any age is very painful. Condolences to Gen Kale Kayihura, family and friends," Dr Besigye said on his social media accounts.

The cause of Mukarwamo's death is yet to be communicated by the family. She has been staying with her son, only identified as Dr Kabagambe.

Dr Besigye and Gen Kayihura were perceived to be sworn enemies since the latter was at the helm of the police force that on numerous occasions brutally arrested the former and charged him with trumped up charges.

However, when they met before the 2011 general elections, Dr Besigye said he never hated Gen Kayihura.

Gen Kayihura has previously praised Dr Besigye for his commitment to bring the ruling National Resistance Movement to power and his "zeal" to what he believes in.

Gen Kayihura described Dr Besigye as a comrade.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze too sent condolences to Gen Kayihura.

"Sincere condolences to Gen @KayihuraKale on the passing of his dear mother. May she RIP!" Mr Tumwebaze said on his social media platforms.

Gen Kayihura is facing charges related to illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees to Rwanda in the army Court Martial, which allegations he denies.

He is currently on bail that restricts his movement in the country.

Gen Kayihura often kept his mother out of the limelight. But she, in her old age, made a rare appearance in public, two years ago at Mulago Catholic church to pray for the release of Gen Kayihura, who had been detained at Makindye Military Police Barracks.

