Nigeria: Aveko Record's Slikish Unleashes First International Collaboration

Fast Rising Afro Pop Star, Slikish has premiered his second project of 2020, following the huge success of his sensual video, Lifestyle early this year.

The Benue Born, Mass Communication Graduate of Oduduwa University has his mind and soul set on his music career after graduation and has graced the scene with his first international collaboration.

The single titled; Wetin De Play (Meaning what's happening) is coming months after the pandemic left many entertainers asking questions following the lockdown and Slikish took full advantage to cook up this inspiring project with one of Tanzania's hottest prospect, Platform who opens the song, diving deep into his mid-tempo sound while delivering a sultry emotion-laden plea to God in Swahilli that leaves you needing no interpretation for a vibe.

The combination of different styles and languages is in full expression on the track as Slik also dishes straight strong afro Pop vocals on every beat.

With his universal style, Slikish A.K.A The Bahd Sharp Tiv Boy is honing his place as one of the industry's new school voices poised to capture the ears and hearts of music lovers with his easy flowing afro-pop style that encapsulates addictive melodies long after the song fades out.

Highly sought after producer, Ozedikus Nwanne teams up with Slikish again to cook up the mid-tempo beats for this song and ensured a unique blend of keys and strings to keep the mood of the track, throughout.

Supermix Engineer, STG mixed and mastered the song and brought a balance and quality to the sound.

The video is set to be shot in Lagos as soon as the ban on international flights is lifted and is guaranteed to get fans across the world more endeared to one of Nigeria's budding Afro-pop king.

