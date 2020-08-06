Nigeria: No Fire Outbreak in WAEC Headquarters, Abuja - Spokesperson

The management of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria has debunked reports of a fire outbreak at its headquarters in Abuja.

Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, in a statement on Thursday, explained that the rumour was the handiwork of mischief makers to confuse candidates and the general public of the body's readiness in terms of security to conduct 2020 West African Senior School Certificate, Examination, WASSCE scheduled to start on August 17.

He said: "The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has been drawn to rumours being peddled by some online media that there was a fire outbreak at WAEC Headquarters, Abuja.

"We hereby categorically state that there was no fire incident at WAEC Headquarters or any WAEC office in Nigeria, for that matter.

"The publication is false and it is the handiwork of mischief-makers who are out to misinform, mislead and confuse the candidates and members of the general public.

'We wish to reassure all candidates, other stakeholders, and members of the general public that all our security materials are safe and intact. All are hereby advised to disregard the publication."

Vanguard