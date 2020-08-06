Namibia: Boy Drowns At Ogongo

Ongwediva — A six-year-old boy drowned in an earthen dam in the Ogongo constituency on Tuesday afternoon. It is alleged Paulus Emvula and his nine-year-old sibling were herding goats when the incident happened.

Omusati police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the victim ran into the water and drowned.

"The girl followed him and tried to call him back when he started walking towards the water, but instead, he continued running," said Simaho.

The girl went to the house to inform the parents; however, it was too late.

No foul play is suspected, and the body was taken to the Okahao police mortuary for an autopsy.

In another incident in Omusati, unknown suspects allegedly got away with N$10 000 from a jukebox at a shebeen at Onaushe in the Otamanzi constituency between Sunday and Monday this week.

In addition to the money, the suspects also got away with alcohol and food items. Simaho said a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft has been registered against the unknown suspects.

Investigations into the matter continue.