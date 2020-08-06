Gambia: Minister Kinteh Tested Positive for Covid-19

The Minister of Women, Children and Social Welfare Fatou Kinteh has yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister Fatou Kinteh is the fourth Cabinet Minister who has tested positive for the deathly Coronavirus.

The Gambia as of Wednesday 5th August 2020 has recorded seven hundred and seventy-nine (779) confirmed cases of COVID-19, of whom six hundred and sixty-two (662) are active cases, sixteen (16) deaths, seventy-four (74) probable cases and one crude case fatality rate of 2.0%.

Reader could recall that the Office of the President recently informed the public that the Finance Minister Mambury Njie and two other Cabinet Ministers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Office of the President informs the public that the Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambury Njie, Honourable Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Fafa Sanyang, and Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Amie Fabureh have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Office of the President continues to reminds the general public that 'Regulation No. 6' of the Public Health (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020 is in force, thus the compulsory wearing of face masks, temporary closure of non-essential public places and the prohibition of public and social gatherings.