Namibia: City Could Be Next Epicentre As 345 Recover

Walvis Bay — Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula has warned Windhoek residents to refrain from large gatherings as Covid-19 cases surge in the capital city, escalating community transmission fears.

Shangula urged citizens to adhere to basic steps of prevention, including avoiding large gatherings such as weddings, funerals and church events.

Shangula, who announced a substantial 345 recoveries and 70 new positive cases yesterday, said at least ten people from Windhoek's Herero location contracted coronavirus after attending a church event on 25 July. Windhoek reported 26 cases, Walvis Bay (30), Swakopmund (ten), while Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Oshakati and Keetmanshoop reported one case each.

The country has 2 540 cases, 556 recoveries and 1 972 active cases.

"Of concern is the Herero location, where the 10 people tested positive. Those who were diagnosed earlier last week also attended the same church event. This triggered others who also attended the gathering to get tested," Shangula said during the Covid-19 update.

The minister indicated it is likely that more people were exposed during the church service.

"Therefore, we are cautioning people who have attended the same church event to call the hotline for guidance. I also once again want to highlight the importance of keeping a register at events so that it would be easier to do contact tracing should anyone from such gatherings test positive," the minister said.

He also appealed to Namibians to make sure they provide correct contact details and information.

Recoveries

Walvis Bay also recorded 325 recoveries, while Oshakati recorded six. Mariental and Windhoek recorded five and four recoveries, respectively, while Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Oshikuku, Outapi and Keetmanshoop each recorded one.

A total of 29 779 samples were tested for Covid-19, while 1 632 people are still in quarantine facilities across the country.