Namibia: Theofelus Wants Visible ICT Centres

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, engaged in fruitful discussions with the regional staff of the Oshikoto office on ways the ministry can enhance its service to the nation.

Theofelus expressed her interest in accelerating the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in the region by capacitating the rural ICT centres in Omuntele and Eengodi constituencies.

These centres provide rural communities with printing and internet facilities, public address system, as well as videography and photography services.

"Try to boost more marketing for the centres. We need to make people see the importance of these centres. I am encouraging you to be more hands-on with the centres," said Theofelus.

The ICT staff articulated that unpaid volunteerism is a hindering factor when it comes to the functioning of the centres, as without a monthly allowance, it is hard for a volunteer to commit to the running of the centre.

MICT official Paulina Moses expressed the need for the national broadcaster to air more documentaries from regional offices to instil national pride and unity by telling Namibian stories the Namibian way.

Decentralisation was a topic of discussion, to which the regional staff expressed the need to expedite the process to reach devolution, as this would create efficiency in terms of the operations of the office and boost the working relationship with the regional council. Theophilus strongly verbalised the fact that MICT is the face of the government; it has to be active and known in the community.

The meeting proved fruitful, as agreements were made in terms of finding new initiatives and strengthening the already-existing programmes to ensure the ICT ministry serves the Namibian people to the best of its ability.

MICT is mandated to lay the foundation for accelerated use of ICT in Namibia, with a vision to be the catalyst for an informed and inclusive ICT smart nation.