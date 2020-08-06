Namibia: Food Relief for Grief-Stricken Family

6 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — The Onambango family, whose home was damaged by fire last month, resulting in the death of two children, received cement and corrugated iron sheets from Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) and Swapo Party Women Council (SPWC) to enable them to rebuild.

SPWC and SPYL, two wings of the Swapo Party, also assisted the family with food, clothing and shoes. The fire, which reduced everything to ashes, was ignited by kids playing with matches.

Two of them, a girl and boy, aged eight and two, respectively, died in the fire, while a third boy escaped unhurt. This happened after their mother, Aina Erastus, left to charge her cell phone at a nearby village.

During the blaze, the roof carved in and the two children burnt to death. The victims have been identified as Samuel Namwapo and Tuhupitha Sackeus. Nothing was salvaged from the hut, including the family's national documents, food, blankets and clothes.

"We have given these items after we assessed the situation and the living conditions of the family. We have, therefore, given them cement and they will make bricks from that, so they could have a permanent structure. In the meantime, we are going to build two shacks, as well as fence the house while we look for a long-term solution," said SPYL regional secretary Josef Katukula.

The youthful leader, on the other hand, advised the community to desist from using candles, as most recent fire cases are attributed to the use of candles. "It is of paramount importance that our people start using solar lights that are cost-effective, and this will save money from buying candles. In the same vein, I appeal to the community to avoid lighting fires inside their huts or shacks. We understand the nights are cold but it poses risks," Katukula.

ado not have blankets should approach his office so they could be assisted. The grief-stricken family is in need of a bed, a mattress and piped water.

