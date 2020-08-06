Kenya: Harambee Stars Midfielder Renews Contract in Belgium

6 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna "Tosh" Omolo has signed a new one-year contract with Belgian top-tier side Cercle Brugge.

The Kenyan international was out of contract and had received offers from a number of clubs in Asia and America but opted to remain in Europe, at least for one more season.

"Omolo was an important link in the Cercle team in 2018, which won the championship and was promoted. In the past two seasons, the versatile midfielder has repeatedly proved his worth for the team, both on and off the pitch," read a statement on the club's official portal.

The former Dandora Youth player joined the club in 2017 and has played 59 games so far. He has previously played for Germinal Beerschot, Lommel United and Antwerp in Belgium.

In 2019, he won the prestigious FifPro Merit Award for the amazing community work he does in his hometown Dandora through the Johanna Omolo Foundation.

Cercle Brugge kick off the season against Standard Liege on Saturday.

