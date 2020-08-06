Kenya: Mapigano Leaves Gor Mahia

Tanzanian goalkeeper David Mapigano has parted ways with reigning Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia on mutual consent.

The news of his departure has been confirmed by club's Chairman Ambrose Rachier who says the player handed in a request to leave the club on August 3, 2020, and they consented to it.

"Goalkeeper Mapigano (Robert) wrote a letter to the club requesting to leave and we agreed to that request allowing him to pursue his interest in Tanzania. I think he felt bad he is not playing while the Tanzanian league is on. It is better for him," Rachier told Nairobi News.

The developments are coming just weeks after a new goalkeeper in Levis Opiyo landed at the club while another custodian Fredrick Odhiambo exited.

Mapigano, who joined the club last year, leaves a gap of one goalkeeper and Rachier says plans are underway to fill the gap.

"We are talking to another local goalkeeper and hopefully we finalise the talks to have him on board as a replacement for Mapigano," noted Rachier.

He, however, failed to reveal the goalkeeper but Nairobi News understands that Western Stima custodian Samuel Njau is on the verge of joining the 18-time KPL champions.

Mapigano, who signed for K'Ogalo in July 2018 from Singida United, had earlier insisted that he will only return to the country and commit his future to Gor after receiving all his payments.

He had a running three-year contract, which was supposed to end in July 2021.