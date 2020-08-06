Kenya: Butita - I'll Address the Media the Day Mamitto Gets Pregnant With My Child

6 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Comedian Butita has once again refuted reports about his rumoured girlfriend and comedienne Mamitto being pregnant with his child.

While dismissing the claims, Butita told Radio Maisha's Mwende that in the event of such an occurrence, he will call a press conference to make a public announcement.

"Wakati wa mimba nitaita press conference kitu saa kumi niwaambie sasa hatimaye kuna mimba sasa. Anything that is not official is fake news," Butita said.

The comedian claimed that the rumours started from a video they were working on with Mamitto and a picture of what looked like a baby shower was shared on Instagram.

VIRAL PHOTO

The picture went viral with many blogs reporting that the couple are expecting a child.

"Kitu ilifanyika tukiwa tunafanya hiyo video kuna picha ambayo ilepostiwa, sasa badala watu waniulize wakaassume tu na kuanza kusema mtandaoni... oohh, sijui mimba. Lakini nilifurahi sana juu Wakenya wananiaminia sana," he said.

DODGY AFFAIR

For a while now, the two comedians, who both shot to the limelight on Churchill Show, have been reported to be an item.

However, they have never come out to deny or confirm the reports even as they continue to hanging out and spending quality time together.

Butita has particularly been dodgy whenever confronted with the question of their rumoured relationship.

"Whoever is interested to know what kind of a relationship we have, he or she should find both of us together and pose the question, so that he or she can have both sides of the story," he recently told Nairobi News.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.