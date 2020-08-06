Ghana: Police Hunts Woman for Allegedly Beating Rival to Death

Koforidua — A woman, identified as Christiana, is being sought by the Eastern Regional Police Command for allegedly beating her rival to death.

Christiana, accused her rival, Millicent Opoku, 40, of flirting with the husband at Trom Francis, a suburb of Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, and attacked her with a stick, inflicting bruises on her face and back.

The deceased, who was found helpless in the room of her rival's husband, was rushed to the St. Joseph's Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body has been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital awaiting autopsy.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gomador, confirmed the case to the Ghanaian Times.

He said that Charles Kuma, a commercial driver, accompanied by Annor Abraham, reported to the Okorase police that they found the deceased helpless in the room of the suspect's husband, Richard, who was not at home.

Sgt Gomador said the two told the police that they took Christiana to the hospital, but was pronounced dead, and when the police proceeded to the hospital, they found the deceased lying in a supine position at morgue.

Sgt Gomador said the police found marks of assaults, swelling and bruises on the back and face of the deceased.