Ghana: Man Gets 20 Years for Defiling 12-Year-Old Daughter

A 31-year old security man, Joseph Kodua, has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra circuit court for defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

The court presided by Mrs Christiana Cannhasr, also convicted Kodua for issuing death threats to her daughter.

The Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said Kodua went to take her daughter, who was living with her aunt at Agbogba to his duty post without the consent of her aunty.

DSP Tenge said Kodua with the excuse that it was late for him to return his daughter to his aunty's house kept the victim overnight.

The Police PRO said during the night, Kodua made several sexual advances at his daughter and threatened to kill her with a hacksaw blade and a knife if she resisted him or failed to comply with his sexual demand.

DSP Tenge said convict forcibly had sexual intercourse with the daughter before taking her to the aunty the following morning.

She said Kodua went to his daughter's school to take her, but the school authorities denied him access and reported the abuse to the victim's aunty, who informed the Madina Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), leading to his arrest.