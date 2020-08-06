Botswana: Murder Accused Appears Before Maun Magistrate

6 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kedirebofe Pelontle

Maun — Murder accused Moabi Molapisi of Matlapana ward in Maun appeared before Maun Magistrate Keneilwe Kgoadi on August 6 on two charges of murder and house breaking.

According to the charge sheet, Molapisi allegedly broke and entered his mother, Kehetwe Molapisi's bedroom on June 28 this year with intent to commit murder.

It is alleged that the accused person who was arrested by Ramotswa Police on June 30 on allegations that he murdered his ex-girlfriend voluntarily admitted to have killed his mother in Matlapana ward in Maun before heading to Ramotswa.

The police are reported to have found the body of the accused's mother in her bedroom in a decomposed state with an injury on her forehead while her bedroom door appeared to have been chopped with an axe and the axe allegedly had dry blood stains suggesting it might had been used in committing the crime.

State Prosecutor Modibedi Tlale of Directorate on Public Prosecution told court that investigations into the matter were going slowly due to COVID-19 as the investigation trail went as far as areas affected by lockdown.

Prosecutor Tlale therefore requested that the accused person be remanded in custody while the state continued with its investigations.

For his part, Molapisi argued that the state prosecution was contradicting what was stated during his first appearance, which was that investigations were almost complete except for forensic results, which were being awaited from South Africa.

He also said the prosecution had suggested to call the investigating officer who would give the status report on investigations.

However, Maun Magistrate Keneilwe Kgoadi further remanded Moabi in custody and ordered that he appear for status update on investigations and bail ruling on August 20.

