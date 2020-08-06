Tanzania: Poachers Awarded 40yrs in Jail for Illegal Possession of Trophies

MANYONI District Court at Manyoni in Singida region has sentenced two poachers to a total of 40 years imprisonment each for unlawful dealing in and possession of six elephant tusks, which are government trophies, obtained from three elephants.

Resident Magistrate Stella Kiama imposed such sentence last week against Onesmo Daniel, alias Nyachiwa, alias Nyachivi, and Paul Rembris, alias Teteyo after convicting them of four economic offences they were charged with.

In addition, the court ordered for forfeiture to government properties the six elephant tusks obtained from three elephants and six pieces of tusks obtained from one elephant, all valued at a total sum of 60,000 US dollars (over 124m/-), which were killed by the poachers in question.

The magistrate convicted the poachers after being satisfied with the testimony given by prosecution witnesses.

During the trial, the prosecution was represented by State Attorneys Salim Msemo, Patrida Muta and Tulumanywa Majigo.

According to the prosecution, the poachers were each facing two counts of unlawful possession of government trophies and other two counts of dealing in government trophies. Having proved beyond reasonable doubts, the magistrate sentenced the poachers to serve 20 years in jail on each count.

However, the magistrate ordered the sentences to run co-current. This means that the poachers will remain behind bars for only 20 years.

The prosecution had told the court that on May 31, 2018 at midnight hours at Mkomani Sub-Village, Mpapa village, within Manyoni District in Singida Region, Daniel was found in possession and in the process of selling the government trophies, that is, six elephant tusks valued at 45,000 US dollars.

Such tusks were allegedly obtained from three elephants valued at 45,000 US dollars, which is equivalent to 90m/-.

On the part of Rembris, the prosecution had alleged that on September 9, 2018 at Naberera Village, Naberera Ward, Naberera Division, within Simanjiro District in Manyara Region, he was found in possession and in the process of selling the government trophies, which are six pieces of elephant tusks.

These pieces, according to the prosecution, were obtained from one elephant, valued at 15,000 US dollars, which is equivalent to 34,260,000/- In both transactions, it was alleged that the convicts did not have permits and trophy dealer's licence from the Director of Wildlife Division.

The conviction of the duo comes a few days after three other poachers were jailed a total of 80 years imprisonment each for unlawful dealing in and possession of six elephant tusks, which are government trophies.

Resident Magistrate Stella Kiama imposed such sentence against Joseph Barie, alias Mulda, Mefunya Daudi, alias Kitamboru and Damiano Stanslaus, alias Clement after convicting them of four economic offences they were charged with.

In addition, the court ordered for forfeiture to the government properties six elephant tusks from five elephants, which were killed by the poachers in question.

