Nigeria: Covid-19 - Amuwo-Odofin LGA Mulls Increased Funding for Health Sector

6 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

... As council boss renders account within 3 yrs

The Chairman, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Engr. Valentine Buraimoh, said plans have been concluded to inject more funds into the health sector in post-COVID-19 period in the area.

Buraimoh stated this while giving an account of his stewardship to commemorate the third year anniversary in office

According to the council boss, "Unexpectedly, the pandemic struck. The year of the Mask evolved because Lagos State became an epicentre, lockdown was inevitable.

"In Amuwo-Odfin Local Government just like any other communities across the world, we had no blueprint on how to survive through COVID-19, yet, we knew we just had to get tough, become resilient to avoid a total collapse

"The pandemic took the world by surprise, we never envisaged it but we quickly swung into action by making sure we started with safety procedures. We accommodated Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, doctors posted to Amuwo and health workers because of lockdown. It has gone a long way in reducing drastically the positive cases in the area.

"We have to improve on our health facilities now, we are going to spend more on the health sector in the post-COVID-19 era.

"We have to provide more aid boxes in schools, expand various activities in our health facilities in Abule Ado, Mile-2, Festac Town and build more ultra-modern Primary Health Centres, PHC's projects to handle mini surgery operations and can be used as isolation centre where a ward can be dedicated to handle infectious diseases for treatment in future cases."

On strategic step taken by his administration to cushion the effect of the pandemic, Buraimoh said, "The administration immediately refocused its lenses, thus, making the welfare of the masses a priority.

"We commenced an aggressive advocacy of safety procedures across the councils, also led sensitization drives to markets, motor parks, fliers, among others.

"We distributed food relief palliatives through community leaders who could easily identify those in their various communities that fall within the scope of the targeted beneficiaries. Procured operational vehicles, a mini-bus for contact tracing for health workers, SUV for Nigerian Police, Area E Division domiciled in the council, the year of the mask has been quite challenging, yet our resilient conviction while battling the unseen enemy called COVID-19 is to continue to forge ahead strongly while the going gets tough.

"In spite of all this, the administration did not collapse. The administration continued to run the initial proposed consolidation agenda.

"Reconstruction of sectional portion of the fourth avenue, 31 road, and shopping centre/mama Jay with interlock stones were carried out.

"Construction of a new area office in Abule Ado was completed. Primary school blocks were renovated in Abule-Ado and Festac town respectively.

"Under the leadership of this administration, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government is committed to pursuing the mandate of a greater Lagos by engaging the THEMES agenda for the development of Lagos and would be ready to serve the local government for another one more term."

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.