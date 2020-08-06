Namibia: Walvis Bay Dumps Payment Contract

6 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE Municipality of Walvis Bay has resolved to cancel a standard bill payment agreement with MobiPay.

The cancellation was announced at an extraordinary council meeting held last week.

According to council minutes, the agreement has been inactive since its inception six years ago due to a lack of interest from customers.

The town council entered into an agreement for the payment of municipal accounts through the payment options provided by MobiPay, but found it similar to direct deposits, and cumbersome.

"The funds so deposited will reflect as a bulk single amount on the council's banking account pending the list from MobiPay for allocation to respective accounts. There will be a delay before the funds reflect on the council's banking accounts as these funds so deposited have to be routed from the pay point via the bank to MobiPay and finally as a bulk single amount to the council's account," the minutes read.

The municipality will continue with other payment methods, such as direct deposits into the council's bank accounts, debit orders, electronic fund transfers and over-the-counter payments.

It has indicated that no debtors' information would be forwarded to a third party during the cancellation period.

Email: [email protected]

