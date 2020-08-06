Namibia: Arts Relief Fund Awards Approximately N$300,000 to Struggling Artists

6 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Arts and Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund of the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) received 35 eligible applications for the first cycle.

This included 20 individuals and 15 organisations, and no group entries were received and the total amount to awarded for the first cycle is N$302,300.

The Fund confirmed that Eveson Herman, Literature Promotion from the Erongo Region, Micheal Namaseb, Performing Artists from the Khomas Region, Simon Mwaundjange, Visual Artist from the Khomas Region, Victor Mubiana, Craft and Designer from the Zambezi Region and Willenina Hases, Craft from the Khomas Region each received funding of N$2000, from the first cycle.

"Free Your Mind Entertainment, Performing Arts from the Khomas Region received, N$61,000, Obetja Yehinga Organisation Trust, Performing Arts from the Khomas Region received N$50,000, Pencilled Casting, Creative Industry from the Khomas Region received N$74 200 and the Ongoma Trust, Performing Arts from the Khomas Region received N$34 600," the Fund said.

The next next cycle results will be made public on 13 August, 28 August, 17 September, 1 October and 15 October and the fund applications are open until 30 September, which is available online via the NACN website.

