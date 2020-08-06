Angola: Covid-19 - 51 Infected, Three Dead and Three Recovered

6 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities have registered another 51 new positive cases, three deaths and three recovered patients for the last 24 hours.

According to the National Director of Public Health, Helga Freitas, who updated the figures, 17 female patients are among the newly infected, all from Luanda province, aged 19 to 89.

Angola has a total of 1,395 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 62 deaths, 506 recovered and 827 active.

Of the active cases, 19 are in severe condition, four in critical condition, with invasive mechanical ventilation, 10 moderate and 717 are asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.