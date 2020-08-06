Angola: Covid-19 - 51 Infected, Three Dead and Three Recovered

Luanda — The health authorities have registered another 51 new positive cases, three deaths and three recovered patients for the last 24 hours.

According to the National Director of Public Health, Helga Freitas, who updated the figures, 17 female patients are among the newly infected, all from Luanda province, aged 19 to 89.

Angola has a total of 1,395 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 62 deaths, 506 recovered and 827 active.

Of the active cases, 19 are in severe condition, four in critical condition, with invasive mechanical ventilation, 10 moderate and 717 are asymptomatic.