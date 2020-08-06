Zimbabwe: Girl (16) Beaten to Death, Police Investigating

6 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced it is investigating a matter involving a Bindura female minor (16) who succumbed to injuries from a suspected beating by her boyfriend last week.

Posting on its social media Twitter handle, the ZRP is suspecting that the deceased was assaulted by her boyfriend before being admitted at Bindura Hospital where she later died.

"A 16 year old female juvenile passed away at Bindura Hospital on 3/8/20 where she was being treated. The juvenile had a swollen face and it is suspected that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. Police have instituted investigations into the matter," read the post.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans on social media came out guns blazing accusing the police of being the instigators of violence against women in recent times, a precedence now prominent in society.

"Izvezvi boyfriend yacho inogona iri @PoliceZimbabwe, (the alleged boyfriend might be a police officer because they are the ones used to beating unarmed people), wrote Waweru™ @VaMagejo responding to the police's post.

Another tweeter user Sadla Safohloza @Sadhla1 said, "You teach people violence everyday and now it has become a norm".

Recently, the state security was under scrutiny following allegations of a recent abduction and torture of three female opposition activists.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.