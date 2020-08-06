Zimbabwe: Girl (16) Beaten to Death, Police Investigating

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced it is investigating a matter involving a Bindura female minor (16) who succumbed to injuries from a suspected beating by her boyfriend last week.

Posting on its social media Twitter handle, the ZRP is suspecting that the deceased was assaulted by her boyfriend before being admitted at Bindura Hospital where she later died.

"A 16 year old female juvenile passed away at Bindura Hospital on 3/8/20 where she was being treated. The juvenile had a swollen face and it is suspected that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. Police have instituted investigations into the matter," read the post.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans on social media came out guns blazing accusing the police of being the instigators of violence against women in recent times, a precedence now prominent in society.

"Izvezvi boyfriend yacho inogona iri @PoliceZimbabwe, (the alleged boyfriend might be a police officer because they are the ones used to beating unarmed people), wrote Waweru™ @VaMagejo responding to the police's post.

Another tweeter user Sadla Safohloza @Sadhla1 said, "You teach people violence everyday and now it has become a norm".

Recently, the state security was under scrutiny following allegations of a recent abduction and torture of three female opposition activists.