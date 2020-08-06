Namibia: Record Number of Covid-19 Recoveries in 24 hrs Reported

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced a record number of COVID-19 recoveries of 345 cases which he said have now been discharged.

Shangula said that the recoveries again are the result of the government's shift in the de-isolation policy.

The minister meanwhile said that cases in the capital city Windhoek are increasing exponentially and is really a cause of concern.

Out of a total of 70 samples on Wednesday which tested positive for COVID-19, 26 cases reported from Windhoek, the ages ranging from 6 to 64 years, he added.

To date, Namibia has recorded 2540 cumulative confirmed cases, 556 recoveries, and 12 deaths.