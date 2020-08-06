Namibia: New Timber Harvesting Activities Will Remain Prohibited - Ministry

6 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Environment Forestry and Tourism with immediate effect will issue transport permits for already harvested timber destined for the local market, an official announced Thursday.

The Minister of Environment Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta at a media briefing Thursday said no export permits will be issued for unprocessed or semi-processed timber.

"This is to ensure full compliance with Regulation 12 (3) of the regulations of the Forest Act, 2001 (Act No. 12 of 2001), which prohibits the export of forest produce unless authorized by the Director of Forestry for special purposes such as research, education, cultural or disease identification," he added.

Shifeta further said that new timber harvesting activities are still not permitted and timber and timber products, being transported without the required permit, will be confiscated and culprits will be arrested and charged in accordance with the law.

"At this stage, we want to focus on monitoring and facilitating the utilization of already harvested timber in the country," he said, adding that until they are satisfied that harvested timber is dealt with in accordance with the relevant laws and the said regulations, new timber harvesting activities will remain prohibited.

According to Shifeta, the above conditions are aimed at promoting the sustainable utilization of timber and forest resources as well as stimulating lasting and sustainable economic growth and employment creation in the country.

"We believe that through value addition, we will be able to promote the local timber industry and enhance its growth to contribute to lasting economic growth and development," he said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.