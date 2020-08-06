South Africa: ANC Condemns Zim Govt's Crackdown On Opposition

GCIS/Flickr
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule (file photo).
6 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Dyson Murwira

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the deteriorating political and economic situation in Zimbabwe, the neighboring country's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has announced.

ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule said this in a televised interview with South African media on the deepening human rights crisis in Zimbabwe.

"We see what is happening in Zimbabwe. The President is interacting with the President of Zimbabwe, worried about what is taking place there," Magashule noted.

He reiterated, "We have spoken to some people who are exiled, who have run away from Zimbabwe. That is why we are interacting party to party to raise some of the concerns they have actually raised about what is happening in Zimbabwe."

Last Friday, MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, world-renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga and several other opposition activists were arrested for participating in the 31 July demonstration.

Tawanda Muchehiwa, nephew to Zimlive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was allegedly abducted by suspected security agents and seriously tortured before being dumped close to his home after two days.

The ANC secretary-general lamented the state's crackdown on dissent.

"What we see there on television is uncalled for. Lives of human beings matter. Zimbabwean lives matter," he added.

Magashule stressed that South Africa has a role to play in assisting in the stabilization of Zimbabwe and it's economy. He stated that whatever happens in the country has a spillover effect on South Africa.

MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere commended the ANC for acknowledging the situation in Zimbabwe and implored President Mnangagwa to heed the call.

Zimbabweans and South Africans on social media have condemned the SADC and the AU for it's silence over the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe.

The two governing former liberation movements (Zanu pf and ANC) have enjoyed cordial relations dating back to the days of the struggle for independence, a factor that has often times been attributed to ANC's failure to denounce Zanu pf's human rights abuses.

Some South Africans were rattled yesterday when President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a message of solidarity to Lebanon, criticising him for "blueticking" the crisis "next door".

This week, Zimbabweans have been calling upon the government to end corruption, brutality and to improve lives using the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter on Twitter.

Regional and international celebrities like AKA, Black Coffee, Burna Boy, Morgan Heritage, Beenie Man and Ice Cube also sent messages of solidarity to Zimbabweans.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.