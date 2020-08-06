Namibia: 2020 Namas to Go Virtual

The much anticipated 10th Namibian Annual Music Awards will take place over an 8-full weekend period starting from the Saturday, 15 August ending Saturday, 14 November, the organisers announced today.

The ceremony will award four categories over a full weekend, two on Saturday and two on Sunday. All the mini shows will start at 16h00.

NAMA Executive Chairperson Tim Ekandjo said all the nominees in the categories will have an opportunity to perform their nominated song which essentially unlike previous years gives every nominee an opportunity to perform this year. Winners of the music genres will be announced immediately after the shows and pay out prize monies to the winners.

"This year we will also give every nominee a flat participation fee of N$3 000 taking into consideration that COVID19 has resulted in a loss of income for so many artists. In addition, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to a Covid-19 relief fund in support of Namibian artists and the live music entertainment industry that have lost all their income during the Pandemic restrictions," Ekandjo explained.

The NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts will be exclusively available to view to people who bought a ticket to the show.

Once a ticket has been purchased, viewers will receive a message containing their secure unique logon details to stream the show live. The ticket gives access to the live show in addition the ability to view the NAMA concert again within 48 hours afterwards. All of the concerts will be re-broadcast again to everyone else, on NBC Television as well in 3 days after the live concert happened.

"No guest will be allowed at the event except the sponsors who will still have an opportunity to present their awards to the winners, and the rest of the country can enjoy an exciting 8 weekend mini shows online at a very minimal fee that will be used to raise funds for the music industry as a relief package," Ekandjo said.

The public vote for Best Pan African Artist of the Year has already closed in May but the voting for the Song of the Year will continue until 14h00 Saturday, 24 October.

Throughout the weekends, fans will be allowed to vote for the 5 artists that they want to see perform again and the artist with the highest SMS votes will perform on Sunday, 8 November in the All Fan Favourite slot to officially close the NAMAs 2020 and to bid farewell to this 10 year-long magnificent event that has transformed the Namibian music scene.

"We would sincerely like to thank all our co-sponsors being NACN, Air Namibia, Standard Bank, NDTC, Namibia Statistics Agency, NASCAM, Namibia Film Commission, Namibia Sports Commission, MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, NAMCOR, Mikel Jes, Windhoek Airport Transfer & Tours, Trip Travel, Simply You Magazine & Lifestyle Awards and MTC Windhoek Fashion Week for their generous support" said Ekandjo.

A total of N$1.2 million will be paid out in prize monies with the all categories receiving N$30,000 except for Best Album and Song of the Year each to receive N$50,000, Best Male and Best Female Artist receiving N$100,000, while the Artist of the Year will walk away with N$200,000. The Artist of the Decade will walk away with a cool N$150,000 and a one-year DSTV Explora subscription from Multichoice Namibia.

Tickets to the NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts will be available online at Webtickets Namibia and nationwide at Pick n Pay stores. For the line-up, visit the official NAMAs facebook page.