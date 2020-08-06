Angola: Covid-19 - Eight Out of Every 100 People Exposed to Virus

Luanda — Eight out of every 100 people in Angola expressed the probability of having come into contact with the Sars-Cov-2 virus (Covid-19), as part of the rapid serological tests that have been taking place in the country since last July.

When updating the country's epidemiological bulletin, the National Director of Public Health, Helga Freitas, said that in the last 24 hours 163 rapid tests have been carried out, 13 people have expressed that they have had contact with Covid-19 (reactive cases).

According to the public health specialist, the results of these rapid tests indicate that eight out of every 100 people screened were exposed to the virus, a fact that requires the strengthening of preventive measures for all citizens.

With the diagnosis of 51 new cases, three recovered and three deaths in the last 24 hours, Angola adds up to a total of 1,395 confirmed cases, of which 62 deaths, 506 recovered and 827 active.

Of the active cases, 19 are in severe condition, four are in critical condition, with invasive mechanical ventilation, 10 are moderate and 717 are asymptomatic.