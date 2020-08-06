Namibia: Central Bank Records Positive Case At Disaster Recovery Site

6 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Bank of Namibia's Disaster Recovery Site will be closed off for disinfection purposes after a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 at the site.

The Bank said it will also employ partial disinfection at the Windhoek head office and further advised organisations that make use of the its Business Continuity Management facility to temporarily stay away until it is deemed safe.

The public is further being informed that the Bank is still operational, and all services, including its public tills will remain open as the areas affected by the disinfection process are out-of-bounds to the public.

"The Bank remains dedicated to protecting the wellbeing of its staff members, and the public is urged not to panic as all necessary measures have been put in place to adhere to health protocols established with regards to Covid-19," the Bank said in a statement on 06 August.

