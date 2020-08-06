Zimbabwe: Journalist Chin'ono Denied Bail

6 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Fearless journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been denied bail by High Court judge, Tawanda Chitapi.

He has been in remand prison for over two weeks.

Justice Webster Chinamhora Thursday read the judgement on behalf of Chitapi.

"This is the judgment by my brother judge. The operative part reads, the appeal is hereby denied," he said.

Chin'ono is accused of inciting public violence through use of his social media handles to encourage citizens to join anti-government protests that were planned for July 31 by the opposition with the support of civil society organisations.

He was arrested on July 20 before he was denied bail by magistrate Ngoni Nduna prompting him to file an appeal with the upper court.

The scribe was arrested on the same day with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who will know his fate this Friday when Chitapi is expected to hand down his judgement.

The nationwide anti-government protest was slated for July 31 but was crushed by state security forces.

Through his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, he argued that he was innocent adding that no violence occurred on July 31.

The journalist also contends that he simply did his job adding that journalism has been criminalised.

Chin'ono, an internationally respected reporter, through his social media handles, has unsettled the Zanu PF led administration through relentless spotlighting on high level corruption within government corridors.

He is expected back in court this Friday for his routine remand.

