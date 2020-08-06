Angola: Social Cash Transfers Benefit 1,200 Children

Luanda — At least 1,200 children from zero to five years of age in the province of Luanda will benefit from a project called "Luanda Emergencial Covid-19", which focuses on social cash transfer.

The initiative is being financed by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and aims to ensure a total of 519 families and 908 children in the first phase.

The formalization of the agreement took place Wednesday, and the initiative will benefit the municipality of Icolo e Bengo, in the neighborhoods of Camizungo, Camizungo 2, Camassa, Mazozo headquarters and Mazozo Lagoa.

The project will extend to the reception centres of the municipalities of Belas and Viana.

After the agreement, the governor of the province of Luanda, Joana Lina, said that the Covid-19 pandemic aggravated the social and economic risk of several families, so the project will respond punctually to these difficulties.

"It is a stimulus," stressed the governor, for whom the initiative represents a boost in local development projects and in the fight against poverty, underway in different municipalities.