Namibia: Union Stands With Zimbabweans

The Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) condemned the brutal and barbaric actions by the Zimbabwean government against the country's trade union.

Citizens in Zimbabwe were arrested in the run-up to planned nationwide protests last week against government corruption under the hashtag #31stJuly.

The protesters demanded that Zanu-PF must go. Some of those arrested include journalists and political activists.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union leaders, who were protesting the dangerous conditions their members have to work in, especially during the pandemic, were labelled as terrorists and were physically harassed and imprisoned in an effort to silence them.

Tucna secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha yesterday said they are calling on the Namibian government to publicly disassociate itself from Zanu-PF's claim that the Zimbabwean union is a terrorist organisation.

He said Namibia should confirm the Zimbabwean union as a legitimate social partner the government has been engaging with in tripartite negotiation forum meetings.

Kavihuha called on the Zimbabwean government to stop the persecution of all democracy activists and release all those who have been arrested for exercising their right to free expression, association and assembly.

The union condemned the Namibian government's refusal to allow local Zimbabweans to demonstrate peacefully at their embassy in Windhoek.

A group of Zimbabwean nationals living in Namibia claimed they have received death threats after attempting a mass protest, and submitted a petition to the Zimbabwean embassy last week.

The group staged a mini-protest in front of their embassy in Windhoek on Friday over the political situation in their home country.

Their plans were, however, dashed by Namibian authorities, and Zimbabwean ambassador to Namibia, Rofina Chikava, who refused to accept their petition.

"We've received death threats by text saying they [Zanu-PF supporters] will come and visit our houses one by one at night. It's scary and I worry whether my family will be safe," Elisha Chambara, co-organiser of the demonstration, said yesterday.

In their petition, the protesters in Windhoek said they were demanding anti-corruption strategies "that hold the government and politicians accountable to the people of Zimbabwe".

Chambara said they initially received verbal permission from the Namibian Police for a mass demonstration, but this was revoked a day before the planned protest.

"The (Khomas) regional police commander [Joseph Shikongo] called us and said his hands were tied, and that the demonstration had to be called off," Chambara said.

Shikongo, however, denied that the group received permission for the demonstration.

"We never gave them permission and we never revoked it. I explained this to them and we agreed to call off the plans for the demonstration," he said.

Chambara said a letter was sent to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation by the Zimbabwean embassy to prohibit the gathering, which Shikongo confirmed.

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday confirmed the ministry had received two letters regarding the planned protest.

"I saw two letters at the ministry regarding this issue. The first was from Zimbabweans in Namibia informing the mission they were going to be demonstrating as it was going to be parallel with other demonstrations around the world," the minister said.

"The second letter was from the Zimbabwean embassy telling the nationals to cancel as other demonstrations were cancelled. That's all I know," she said.

Chambara claims the Zimbabwean embassy was attempting to silence their voices to protect Zimbabwe's government.

"We are supposed to take our grievances to them as citizens, but they don't assist," she said.

The group currently has no plans to reattempt the submission of the petition to the Zimbabwean ambassador.

Comment could not be obtained from the Zimbabwean embassy.