South Africa: Woman Arrested for Arson and Attempted Murder - Port Elizabeth

6 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 42-year-old woman from Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp was arrested at the scene for arson and attempted murder during the early hours of this morning, 06 August 2020.

At about 00:45, police responded to a complaint of a house on fire in Angola Street in Timothy Valley. It is alleged that the suspect was seen exiting the house, locking the door and setting the place on fire. The neighbour ran to rescue the victim inside as he heard screams for help. The 40-year-old victim sustained burn wounds to his body and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The suspect who is the fiancé of the victim was arrested and detained on charges of arson and attempted murder.

She is expected to appear in court soon.

