South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Two Life Sentences

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Kwena welcomed two life imprisonment sentences handed down to a 38-year-old Adam Boiki Kerileng by the Lichtenburg Regional Court on Tuesday, 04 August 2020.

The sentences emanated from an intensive investigation by the Lichtenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit after the accused went on a spree of raping and robbing women of their valuables. All these incidents happened at Delareyville and Lichtenburg respectively. It was reported that on Monday, 07 April 2014 at about 20:00, the accused approached the then 18-year-old victim while on her way home. He then grabbed and pulled her to the dark area whereby he repeatedly raped her until the victim passed out. The victim reported the matter to the police the next morning after regaining consciousness.

In another incident on Friday, 15 December 2017 at about 21:30, the victim (33), was walking alone to attend a church ceremony when approached by the accused who suggested that she uses the alternative gate as the one she was intending to use was closed. The victim then agreed and took alternative route. However, the accused grabbed and forcefully undressed her while pointing her with a knife. The accused robbed the victim of her cellphone and subsequently raped her without using protection.

In the last incident on Saturday, 17 March 2018 at about 12:15, the victim then aged 24, was at home watching television when she received a call from the accused. The latter told the victim that he wanted to visit her. Upon arrival, the accused smoked dagga in front of the victim and instructed her to undress. It was at that point that the accused raped the victim without using protection and thereafter fled the scene.

The police launched an intensive search for the suspect and eventually arrested him. The accused was sentenced as follows:

Count 1: rape - 10 years imprisonment;

Count 2: robbery - 5 years imprisonment;

Count 3: rape - life imprisonment;

Count 4: robbery - 5 years imprisonment and;

Count 5: rape - life imprisonment.

The court ruled that the sentences on count 1, 2, and 4 will run concurrently with the life sentences. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

The Provincial Commissioner lauded the investigating Officer, Sergeant Thabiso Molefe and other role players including prosecution for a sterling job. He said further that the sentences will definitely serve as an indication that those who do the crime, will do the time in jail.

