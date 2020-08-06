South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Receive Report On 4IR

6 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon receive the report of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The President will chair the online meeting of the Commission where Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and Deputy Chair of the Commission, Professor Marwala Tshilidzi, will present the report.

"The landmark report is a product of extensive research and multi-sectoral engagements held by the Commissioners since their appointment by President Ramaphosa in 2019," said the Presidency on Thursday.

The President appointed the 30-member Commission to assist government in taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital industrial revolution that will position South Africa as a competitive global player.

The work of the Commission is centred on eight work streams dealing with the impact of technological advancement on human capital and the future of work, as well as social and economic development.

