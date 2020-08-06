Uganda: Hawker Accused of Stabbing Two KCCA Officers Granted Bail

6 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has granted bail to the hawker who is accused of stabbing two Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) law enforcement officers in the New Taxi Park.

The accused Juma Akankwasa,39, appeared in a session presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Ms Miriam Akello, who granted him cash bail of Shs1m.

He is changed alongside one Abdu Ssejoba,23, also a hawker who is independently charged with assaulting a person for doing a duty imposed on him by law.

Court as well granted him cash bail of Shs1m before bonding each of their sureties at Shs10m not cash.

Court was prompted to grant the accused bail upon state assertion that it has no objection to their bail application.

Prosecution contends that on July 17, at the New Taxi Park in Central Division Kampala, Akankwasa, attempted to cause the death of Lameck Mutebi and John Lubega by unlawfully stabbing them with a knife.

Police records indicate that last month one of the enforcement officers was fighting for his life in Intensive Care Unit at Novik Hospital while the other was in stable condition but still admitted.

The two stabbed officers and their supervisor were returning from resolving a dispute between taxi operators on Masaka and Ssembabule stages when they were allegedly attacked by Akankwasa and his colleagues.

The accused Ssejoba denied the charges of assaulting one, Musa Mutyaba, also a KCCA enforcement officer.

Court adjourned the matter to August 25, for further mention.

