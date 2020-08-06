Malawi: Minister Belekanyama Warns Against Tribalism, Regionalism in Councils - Commends MP for Zomba-Malosa

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Lingson Belekanyama has warned against tribalism and regionalism, saying are affecting implementation of development activities in councils.

Speaking when he met council secretariat at Zomba district counci, Belekanyama said his ministry is aware that some senior council members are sidelining fellow officers because of where one comes from and which tribe he or she belongs to.

He said councils should focus on implementation of projects in order to take Malawi far.

"Every officer in the council should leave politics aside but instead should be on the forefront in promoting unity and development," he said.

In additional, the minister urges every public officer to be nonpartisan when carrying out government business saying I'm so doing promote unity which is paramount to development.

He, however, appealed to the councils to improve efficiency as government will be lobbying for funds from partners.

In his remarks when he inspected the construction works of Songani market and Thondwe bus depot, Belekanyama was impressed on the progress as there was interest by communities and vendors to start using facilities once completed.

"Let me commended Member of Parliament in the area Grace Kwelepeta and Senior chief Malemia for preparing vendors and all market users to occupy Songani market once completed," he said.

Adding to that he said the support by the member of parliament, chief Malemia and community has made the construction possible and fast without challenges.

Zomba district council chairperson Baster Chirwa promised to enforce bylaws so that market and bus depot users occupy two K933 Million modern structures.

He said the two structures will increase revenue collection once people occupy.

Construction work for Songani modern Market and Thondwe bus depot started in February 2020 and are expected to be completed in November this year.

Before inspecting two facilities, the minister also inspected Zomba mini stadium which started four years ago and has been delayed due to lack of funding from government.