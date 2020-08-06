Malawi: Interns Give Malawi Government Ultimatum, to Hold Demos At Veep's Office

6 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Concerned Graduate Interns under the Youth Internship Programme (YIP) have expressed anguish with the decision by the government through the Ministry of Labour to postpone the commencement of the graduate internship programme from August to October this year due to coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis and wants to hold demonstrations this Friday at Vice President's office.

According to Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Labour, Esmie Kainja the government has shifted the dates following a recommendation from Presidential Committee on Covid-19.

"The Ministry of Labour wishes to inform all interns who were in the first and second cohorts of the Graduate Internship Program that the official reporting dates to work has been shifted to 1st October, 2020.

The delay has resulted from the additional measures on the Covid-19 pandemic set by government," said Kainja

But the Ministry of Labour statement has triggered an outcry from the interns who had their contracts renewed and were expected to start work in July this year.

The interns said will hold demonstrations tomorrow at Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima's office in Lilongwe as a way of forcing the government to reverse the decision saying the reasons for shifting the dates are invalid.

The interns have disagreed with the decision to delay the commencement day pointing out that government ought not to change its tune on adapting during the virus pandemic since they were already working in shifts.

Government under the previous regime of Progressive Party (DPP) introduced the interns programme targeted to provide 5 000 youths aged between 18 and 30 work experience both in public service and private sector.

