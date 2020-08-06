Rwanda: Start Date for 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League Announced

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has announced that the 2020/21 domestic topflight league will get underway on Friday, October 30.

The final match-day is slated for Thursday, May 20, 2021.

According to a statement from Ferwafa, its Executive Committee meeting held on July 31 approved the competition calendar, including schedules for the postponed competitions of the 2019/20 season that has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Playoffs of the men's second division league is one of the suspended competitions. They will be played in a single knock-out format from October 2 to 17 in Kigali.

The first and second division women leagues will also be completed from October 3 to December 20.

