Rwanda: Rutsiro - 16 Officials Suspended Over Theft of Vup Assets

6 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Some 16 district and sector officials were on Thursday, August 6, suspended pending investigations into the alleged embezzlement of assets meant to be used in the construction works under Vision 2020 Umurenge Programme (VUP) in Rutsiro District, Western Province.

This was confirmed by Emérence Ayinkamiye, the Mayor of Rutsiro.

"It is true that we have suspended 16 employees of both the district and some of its sectors as investigations are ongoing," she told The New Times.

According to Ayinkamiye, of these, two are district employees whereas 14 suspects work for different sectors of the district.

Five of them Executive Secretaries of Nyabirasi, Ruhango, Murunda, Mushubati and Rusebeya sectors.

"They are suspected of embezzling assets designated for constructing feeder roads under VUP,"

The assets include sand, stones and wood. The monetary value of the assets is not yet known.

Initiated in 2008, VUP is a social protection initiative designed to improve the welfare of the most vulnerable people through three various elements, namely; public works, credit packages and direct support.

The Ministry of Justice recently said that no one will be spared in the quest for accountability, adding that that the government is putting more priority on fighting financial crimes because of the impact they have on the economy and the wellbeing of the Rwandan people.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250

Tags:RutsiroWestern provinceAnti-corruptionJustice

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.