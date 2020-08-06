Angola: Covid-19 - Government Stands for Dignified Conditions

6 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, guaranteed on Wednesday in Cuito that there would be "dignified conditions", both in the Cavanga II Treatment Center and in the other institutional quarantine centers controlled by the Government, contradicting information posted on social networks.

Speaking at a meeting with the members of the Provincial Commission for the Prevention and Fight against Covid-19, he stressed that although Bié already has two cases (in Andulo and Cunhinga), "the institutional treatment and quarantine centers have acceptable and dignified conditions.

As local coordinator of the Commission, Pereira Alfredo reassured the local population once again to remain calm because the two cases notified are under the control of the health authorities.

"At the moment, the infected people are being treated in the Cavanga II Centre, on the outskirts of the city of Cuito, with the drugs recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO)," he said.

The governor of Bié said he is stepping up preventive measures on the borders with the provinces of Huambo, Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Malange and Cuanza Sul.

The idea, according to the governor, is to prevent more citizens from drilling the Luanda and Cazengo (Kwanza Norte) sanitary cordon, since the two cases confirmed in Bié are the result of this action, adding that the entities will hold their offenders civilly and criminally responsible.

