Uganda: Police Probe Source of Posters Attacking Attorney General

Police are hunting for people that printed and distributed posters bearing insulting words against the Attorney General (AG), Mr William Byaruhanga and a city lawyer.

On the posters pinned in some parts of Kampala, the photos of Mr Byaruhanga and lawyer Timothy Masembe are crossed out with words attacking the duo over their role in a court case involving businessman Karim Hirji.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire yesterday said the words are defamatory and a case has already been opened at Kololo Police Station against those behind the act.

"Our officers were informed about the crime and when they reached the scene, the suspects entered a Land Cruiser and sped off," Mr Owoyesigyire said. Youth were seen on Sunday pinning the posters near Kololo Independence Grounds despite the area having a high presence of police officers and CCTV cameras.

Some of the words on the posters demanded justice for orphans of Charm, a nickname of the late Nanyonga Ziba, the wife of Mr Hirji.

The late Nanyonga's children have been in court with Mr Hirji battling over the estate of their mother. The two lawyers are said to have represented Mr Hirji at one point in court over the issue.

What law says

According to Section 179 of the Penal Code Act, it is unlawful to publish any defamatory matter by print or writing concerning another person, with the intent to defame that other person.

The offence is termed as a libel and the person convicted for it is liable to a jail sentence of not more than five years.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they are analysing the CCTV camera footage in areas where the posters were pinned.

Police sources said details of the vehicle have been obtained and they are searching for ir.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Byaruhanga were futile as he did not pick our calls.