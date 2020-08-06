Uganda: Former ADF Leader Mukulu Withdraws Bail Application

Kampala — The leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Jamil Mukulu Thursday withdrew his bail application after Justice Susan Okalany refused to excuse herself from handling the application.

Last month, Mukulu asked Justice Okalany to step down from hearing the application saying that she [Okalany] has a bias against Moslems.

Mukulu said that since he subscribes to Islam, he was not likely to get justice from Ms Okalany.

However, in a 30-minute closed meeting between the judge, state lawyers and Mukulu's lawyers at the International Crimes Division of the High Court, Justice Okalany said that she was not ready to excuse herself from hearing the application since the allegations made by Mukulu were baseless.

"In the given circumstances that the applicant has withdrawn his bail application, this court is left with only one option to dismiss the application for lack of prosecution. Counsel shall discuss with the registrar International Crimes Division of the High Court to fix the hearing of the main case within one month since it is already backlogged," Justice Okalanyi said.

The judge also allowed Mukulu to talk to his mother Ms Aisha Nakiyemba for five minutes.

The sobbing Mukulu asked for his mother to forgive him.

The shocking incident left other relatives who were present in tears.

"Mum, I have withdrawn my bail application, but if I wronged you in anyway, I ask for your forgiveness," Mukulu said.

Mukulu asked his lawyers to take his mother, children and wife to the headquarters of the Opposition National Unity Platform to register as members since he wants them to vote for the leader of the party, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mukulu who is jointly charged with 34 other suspects is charged with murder, terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, aiding terrorism, crimes against humanity, attempted murder, belonging to a terrorist organisation, among others.