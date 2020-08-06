Uganda: Northern Uganda Music Star Beniman Dies From Cancer

Bernard Ogwang, a popular northern Uganda's musical star is dead.

The deceased, known by his stage name as Muzee B 2 Stars - Beniman, passed on Wednesday morning at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Kampala.

However, while preparations for his final sendoff are underway, there is unhappiness and regret at the way Beniman spent his final days on earth.

Many seem to suggest Beniman was abandoned by his own tribe, Lango, fans and friends, and critics say, they owe him apologies even in his death.

While he was battling cancer, they say, only faces from Acholi land, could be seen around his sickbed. While many were sending condolence messages on social media, saying, "our legend rest in peace till we meet again, so sad, we shall miss you... ." others were not happy with what they thought was sympathy coming too late.

Facebook user Bonny-Daron Ocen said: "....It would have been better if you had done that when he was still alive and bedridden."

"I really wish you had shown such solidarity when he was still alive. This clearly shows how bad we are as Langi. For the few times I managed to visit him, I saw many from Gulu, etc. Let's learn to support our people at the time they need us most," Ogoga John said.

Peter Odyek lamented about how help seems to come much too late: "When the late singer Angume was ill, he wanted Shs 40 million for kidney transplant. Nobody gave him. On death, Shs100 million was collected!" he said.

Who was Beniman?

Beniman was born in Oyam District. He worked at various radio stations in Lira before opting to pursue his music career.

He later relocated to Gulu to advance his music and later to Kampala, where he was working on different music projects.

He succumbed to penile cancer at around 06:13am on Wednesday.

Family members say the body will depart Kampala for Lira today Thursday, and viewing of the body will be at Lira Primary Seven School playgrounds, Lira, in the evening.

Thereafter, the mass will be held at Lira Cathedral Church on Friday at 10am and the body will depart for Ngai Sub-county in Oyam District at 2pm.

On Saturday, burial will take place at the Olor Village, Aramita Parish at 10am.