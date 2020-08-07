Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Pass 45,000 With 354 New Infections

7 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 354 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 45,244 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 78 new cases; Lagos, 76; Kaduna, 23; Ebonyi, 19; Oyo, 18; Nasarawa and Rivers, 17 each; Delta, 16; Kwara, 15; Akwa Ibom, 13; Edo and Ogun, 12 each; Plateau, 11; Kano, nine, while Bauchi, Borno and Ekiti recorded six cases each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 45,244 cases of COVID-19. 32,430 patients have been discharged, while 930 persons have died."

