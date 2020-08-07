Nigeria: Again, UK Issues Travel Advisory, Lists Nigerian States Where Citizens Should Avoid

The British government has again warned it citizens against travelling to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe States, as well as riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

It also advised its citizens against travelling within 20km of the border with Niger in Zamfara State.

The travel advisory which was updated on Thursday on its website by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) which advised British nationals against all but essential international travel, was first issued when lockdown was imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said that the advice was being kept under constant review.

It stated: "The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to: Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe States. Riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, within 20km of the border with Niger in Zamfara State.

"The FCO advise against all but essential travel to: Bauchi, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna States, within 20 km of the state border with Kaduna and Zamfara states in Niger State, west of the Kaduna River, Jigawa, Katsina and Kogi States, within 20 km of the border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi States.

"Non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers and Abia States."