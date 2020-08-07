Rwanda: University of Rwanda in Search for New Vice-Chancellor

The University of Rwanda (UR) has started the search for a new Vice-Chancellor to replace the outgoing Phillip Cotton.

Cotton has been the Vice-Chancellor of University of Rwanda since his appointment in 2015. His tenure is expected to end in late October and he is not expected to extend his contract.

According to the vacancy announcement published on Wednesday, August 5, potential candidates, as per the announcement, should have a record of effective leadership of human, financial and physical resources, skills and experience in promoting excellence in teaching research, administration, and governance.

He or She is also expected to show deep integrity in academic, financial and communications matters.

According to Ignatius Kabagambe, the University spokesperson, the application is open to any candidate, Rwandans or non-Rwandans, who meets the requirements.

"The application is open for anyone who qualifies for the requirements. We wouldn't mind appointing a Rwandan if they qualify. But it is open to any candidate," Kabagambe said in a telephone interview with The New Times on Thursday.

The University of Rwanda is the only public university in the country and combines seven higher learning institutions since its merging into one university in 2013.

The new Vice-Chancellor is expected to be appointed by the Board of Directors on November 1 but "only if the right candidate is found", according to the university spokesperson.

The University is also looking for a Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs and Research, a position which is currently held by Professor Nelson Ijumba.

The appointment will be made by the search committee of the university's Board of Governors led by the Board's Chair, Dr Paul Davenport, formerly president of two major Canadian Universities including University of Alberta (1989-94) and University of Ontario (1994-2009).