Rwanda's Covid-19 Status in Numbers

In the last two days, the number of new infections of Covid-19 have been in single-digit, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

In part, the low rate of new infections reflects the tight guidelines deployed by the government to combat the virus spread.

This article explores the status of Covid-19 in Rwanda since the first case was reported on March 14 this year until August 6.

1. Single-digit cases

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Rwanda recorded seven and five new cases, respectively. This reflects a sharp fall from the 30 new cases that were reported on Monday.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in Rwanda, the highest number of infections reported in a single day was 101 cases on June 26.

The drop in daily infections come at a time the country has increased its testing capacity.

The average tests conducted every day exceed 4,500.

2. Youth account for 65 per cent of cases

Data shows that the virus is surging among young people. To date, RBC has registered 2,104 confirmed cases. Of those 1,366 were diagnosed among people aged between 20 and 39 years.

Older folks (60-year-olds and above) account for less than a hundred cases while 256 cases were diagnosed among those under twenty.

Age distribution for Covid-19 Infections.

3. Infections are more prevalent in males than women

The number of men who tested positive is 1,580, accounting for 75.1 per cent of total confirmed cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A pie chart showing gender distribution of Covid-19 infections

4. Imported cases

While the country imposed a lockdown and also closed its borders, except for cargo, stranded residents were allowed to return. On August 1, the country allowed commercial flights to resume operations.

Despite some concern that the move could trigger a surge in both imported and local cases, new infections have dropped.

According to data, since August 1, eleven people entering the country tested positive for Covid-19.

Every passenger arriving in Rwanda must take a one-day quarantine as they wait for their Covid-19 results after a mandatory test.

5. Cumulative numbers

As of August 5, a total of 283,055 tests had been taken. Active cases continue to drop (862) resulting from an increase in the number of recoveries and less new infections.