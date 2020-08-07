Rwanda's Covid-19 Status in Numbers

6 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

In the last two days, the number of new infections of Covid-19 have been in single-digit, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

In part, the low rate of new infections reflects the tight guidelines deployed by the government to combat the virus spread.

This article explores the status of Covid-19 in Rwanda since the first case was reported on March 14 this year until August 6.

1. Single-digit cases

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Rwanda recorded seven and five new cases, respectively. This reflects a sharp fall from the 30 new cases that were reported on Monday.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in Rwanda, the highest number of infections reported in a single day was 101 cases on June 26.

The drop in daily infections come at a time the country has increased its testing capacity.

The average tests conducted every day exceed 4,500.

2. Youth account for 65 per cent of cases

Data shows that the virus is surging among young people. To date, RBC has registered 2,104 confirmed cases. Of those 1,366 were diagnosed among people aged between 20 and 39 years.

Older folks (60-year-olds and above) account for less than a hundred cases while 256 cases were diagnosed among those under twenty.

Age distribution for Covid-19 Infections.

3. Infections are more prevalent in males than women

The number of men who tested positive is 1,580, accounting for 75.1 per cent of total confirmed cases.

A pie chart showing gender distribution of Covid-19 infections

4. Imported cases

While the country imposed a lockdown and also closed its borders, except for cargo, stranded residents were allowed to return. On August 1, the country allowed commercial flights to resume operations.

Despite some concern that the move could trigger a surge in both imported and local cases, new infections have dropped.

According to data, since August 1, eleven people entering the country tested positive for Covid-19.

Every passenger arriving in Rwanda must take a one-day quarantine as they wait for their Covid-19 results after a mandatory test.

5. Cumulative numbers

As of August 5, a total of 283,055 tests had been taken. Active cases continue to drop (862) resulting from an increase in the number of recoveries and less new infections.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.