Tanzania: Courageous Women Leaders Bust Gender Stereotype Traits

"WHEN I decided to contest for a post of chairperson at Majengo Mapya Local Government in Kihonda, Morogoro, last year, I faced a lot of challenges and it was even worse when I was going to pick up a form," says Margret Kigodi who is currently leading the area.

Some challenges she encountered were harassments, threats and name-calling. Since she was a strong woman, she defied the odds and subsequently won the election. Since then she encourages fellow women to support each other.

The Majengo Mapya chairperson opines that women leaders need to work hard to prove wrong those who think they are not good as leaders simply because they are women.

As campaigns set to kick off till general election where Tanzanians will elect councillors, members of parliament and president from both Mainland and Isles, Ms Kigodi asks women who were put off by such segregations in previous elections to come back to contest.

Since majority of people who turn out in the Election Day are women they should use their numerical advantage to elect leaders who can address their challenges. "If there are women contestants and are seen able to represent us in various decision making bodies, let's vote them in," she said.

That will encourage and give more rooms to other women to participate in the process. It will also help to debunk misconceptions by some members of the community that women are weak to lead and no self-confidence in decision making.

She says she was among women who were victims of gender discrimination when she decided to contest in the 2019 Local Government Election in Morogoro Region but notes that there are positive changes recorded in recent years.

"Few women who have been given opportunities to lead have proved that they can lead the society to achieve people-centered development," she assures. Various political party election manifestos are not mum in articulating women and girls' position in bringing development.

They entail that these groups shouldn't wait to be engaged but to be in the front line in seeking various posts in any election process. This comes amid the fact that women are mostly used in election campaigns as entertainers.

After the end process of getting leaders for a specified period of time, women and girls go back to 'business as usual' with no tangible agenda aiming at emancipating them from extreme poverty. However the chairperson at Majengo Mapya Local Government calls for unity between men and women to addressing male dominated system.

Kibena Kingo is another woman who changed the status quo. In 2015, she won the councillor seat of Ngerengere ward in Morogoro District. She even climbed another ladder after being elected by fellow councillors as the Chairperson of the Morogoro District Council.

She says it wasn't simple to convince ordinary people and male councillors to elect her. The secret behind the success is her persistence to prove to her doubters that female politicians can lead people in eradicating poverty and bring development.

"We (women and girls) throw away these opportunities ... .like men, we have the ability to vie for any post at ward and constituency levels. What we ought to do is to present women emancipation agendas fearlessly when we are running for various political posts," she says.

Still most men do not trust women in leadership posts, she adds as she singles out stigma as one of the challenges women leaders face in the council meeting; whereby female leaders are being compared with children.

As rights groups are fighting for 50-50 in all political posts, the politician is encouraging fellow women to contest for any political posts in this 2020 General election with agendas that focus to alleviate poverty among men and women.

Ms Kingo says, when she picked a form for the first time, she expected stiff competition from both men and women but it was vice versa. Prior to high posts she held before dissolution of the Council, Ms Kingo worked as a Village Executive Officer and later as Ward secretary of Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

In 2010, she contested for a councillor post. According to her, she got a landslide win, thanks to support from both men and women in Ngerengere. Since she worked on her promises and in the following election, 2015, her supporters picked a form for her to contest again. She won again.

After gaining practical experience in politics, she encourages her fellow women to focus beyond limited special seats posts. Halima Langeni who was a special seat councillor in Kilosa District says, majority of women, especially those who live in rural settings, are uneducated.

Men take this advantage to contest various posts, leaving their counterparts behind. She is of the opinion that education is a maiden tool that can be used to emancipate women from male dominated system.

"Most of women in the rural areas engage themselves in agriculture and other domestic works... .not in politics. They don't want to lead others. If you find a woman in Kilosa vying for any political post, two things are involved... education and exposure," the former councillor discloses.

On the other side, Halima blames men behind the failure of female politicians. They have made others to believe that, for women leadership is directly linked to prostitution. This, according to Halima, discourages most women from seeking such posts.

In addressing the situation, local Non-Governmental Organisation, Save the Future Foundation Director, Khan Halfa says there is a plan to raise awareness on good governance and qualities of leaders whereby women groups and girls in schools are the main target.